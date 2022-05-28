BLOWING ROCK — By definition, it takes a long time to create history. Relatively speaking, it only takes a few moments to preserve it.
The Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Village Foundation took their first steps to preserve and celebrate key aspects of Blowing Rock’s history on May 26 with a groundbreaking ceremony at Mayview Plaza. Celebrating the launch of construction for the Blowing Rock History Walk were not only an assortment of dignitaries, but three golden shovels to mark the occasion.
Historical Society president Tom O’Brien thanked the town council for the board of commissioners’ approval of the project and acknowledged the many people through time who created and contributed to Blowing Rock’s history, making special note of people who had worked on bringing the History Walk project to fruition. That list included Village Foundation president, Jim Pitts, and local historian Barry Buxton.
Tweetsie Railroad owner Cathy Robbins and Mayor Charlie Sellers, who doubles as owner of The Blowing Rock attraction, are both descendants of the Robbins family that has meant so much to the town’s and region’s history over the last several decades. Robbins currently serves as the vice president of the Village Foundation and acknowledged the many supporters who have contributed time, money and talents to the organization.
Sellers and Buxton grew up in Blowing Rock, and have watched various businesses come and go as well as witnessed different aspects of modernization and change through the years. “I wasn’t here when Main Street was a gravel road,” quipped Sellers, “but I have seen a lot of change and a lot of history being made.”
Sellers made special point of acknowledging the contributions of Village Foundation founder John Aldridge in raising money for the project.
Buxton recalled a story, pointing down Laurel Lane behind him, when he was walking down the street and a bolt of lightning hit a tree almost right next to him, splitting it in two. “My hair was standing straight up, that’s for sure,” he said to nervous laughter among the crowd because it probably wasn’t funny at the time.
Blowing Rock History Walk will consist of 20 stations, each with an informational plaque about some aspect of historical significance. Many will have benches next to plaque columns. The route will start at Mayview Plaza and go down Laurel Lane and around Broyhill Lake.
“It will be a good opportunity for people and their families to spend some time off Main Street, discovering Broyhill Park and learning something about this wonderful village we call home,” said O’Brien.
