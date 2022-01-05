BLOWING ROCK — Most mainstream weather forecasters were predicting only about an inch of snow for Jan. 3, but the winter season’s first snowfall surprised nearly everyone with 4-6 inches of wet, heavy snowfall in much of the High Country.
The heavy snowfall started just after 5 a.m. and did not taper off until nearly 10 a.m., when a lot of folks started to dig out, clearing sidewalks and driveways.
Snowplows around the region got to work early, trying to get streets and highways cleared so people could go to work on the first week day of the new year. Some businesses closed entirely, as were Watauga County Schools. Other businesses had delayed openings.
Anyone connected with the ski industry, whether skier, snowboarder or resort operator was overjoyed by the conditions. More precipitation is expected Thursday night, Jan. 6, possibly turning to snow showers as temperatures drop to a predicted low of 14 on Jan. 7, says Ray’s Weather (booneweather.com). Weather.com has a slightly harsher forecast, 8 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 6 and 12 degrees on Jan. 7.
