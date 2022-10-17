WATAUGA — Fire season is right around the corner in the High Country as it typically begins “when the leaves are off the trees,” as Watauga Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey explains it.
The fire season typically goes from mid-October until the middle of May — or when trees are “leafed out” and the canopy cover is at 100%.
Last season, Harsey said 18 fires burned a total of 60 acres. Of those 18 fires, 50% of them were started from debris burning and 15% was due to machine use. Other causes were due to various causes, including chains dragging on the road.
During fire season, Harsey said the district gives them fire danger parameters daily. He will get a prediction for the day and for different areas in the district.
A lot of those parameters and the science behind it can be found at tinyurl.com/2mt592mp.
Harsey recommends that people who want to burn that they do so in the summertime.
“It’s less likely to spread. You’re less likely to catch the woods on fire,” Harsey said. “The inverse of that would be kind of avoid burning October and November and then March and April.”
Harsey also said people who do need to burn should get a burn permit and then have appropriate tools nearby as well as a bucket of water or hose nearby to help initially slow down or stop the fire completely.
“Stay with it,” Harsey said. “That’s one of the rules on the permit. Got to maintain a watch on your burn. So don’t light it and go inside and sit or go grocery shop or run errands. Once you light that fire, you’re committed to that fire until it’s out cold.”
Harsey also cautioned people who have wood-burning stoves or fireplaces. He said there have been cases of fire starting when people throw out ashes from those wood-burning appliances that still have hot coals.
“You’ve got to put those in a metal bucket and just drown them with water,” Harsey said. “Lots of people just put them in a bucket and go to the edge of the woods and dump them out. They’ll let them sit for a day or so in the stove or in the fireplace and then they’ll just they’ll think there’s nothing in there that’s hot. They’ll go dump them on the edge of the woods because they don’t want them in the grass. And then just a little bit of wind will blow all that light ash away and usually there’s a there’s one little small coal in there that’s still burning, and once that’s exposed, it can be blown around.”
Harsey said many fires have started a day or two after someone has dumped ashes out.
For those who choose to burn, the N.C. Forest Service offers the following tips:
Make sure you have a valid permit. You can obtain a burn permit at any N.C. Forest Service office or authorized permitting agent, or online at
- www.ncforestservice.gov/burn_permits/burn_permits_main.htm.
- Don’t burn on dry, windy days.
- Keep your fire small, not tall.
- Be sure you are fully prepared before burning. To control the fire, you will need a hose, bucket, steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. Keep a phone nearby, too.
- Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to speed up burning.
- Douse burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. Drown all embers, not just the red ones. When soaked, stir the coals and soak them again. Make sure everything is wet and that embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, mix enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire, being careful not to bury the fire. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.
- Never leave your fire. Stay with it until it is completely out.
The USDA Forest Service offers the following guidelines for safely extinguishing campfires and helping to prevent wildfires:
- Allow the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible.
- Pour lots of water on the fire, drown all embers, not just the red ones.
- Pour until the hissing sound stops.
- Stir campfire ashes and embers with a shovel.
- Scrape the sticks and logs to remove any embers.
- Stir and make sure everything is wet and that embers are cold to the touch.
- If you do not have water, use dirt. Pour dirt or sand on the fire, mixing enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire.
- Continue adding or stirring until all remaining material is cool.
- Do not bury the fire as the fire will continue to smolder and could catch roots on fire that will eventually get to the surface and start a wildfire.
Harsey said he enjoys talking to people about what he does. For those who want more information or have any questions, Harsey’s contact information can be found at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts/watauga.htm.
