BOONE – This year’s Watauga High School prom theme was “Met Gala,” and everyone dressed to the occasion as students gathered together that night.
Some even repped UNC Chapel Hill and Duke hats as the two teams played each other that same night in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Orlando Leon was named prom king and Brooke Jones was named prom queen.
The prom was hosted at the Firerock Station event venue past the Cove Creek store on April 2.
