BLOWING ROCK — It had an air of military crispness to its execution, but the May 28 Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 256 in Blowing Rock's Memorial Park had moments of levity among the solemn.
The purpose, of course, was to honor and celebrate the service of men and women in all of the branches of the U.S. armed forces and especially to remember those who have made "the ultimate sacrifice" in being killed in action.
Longtime Blowing Rock community supporter Hunt Broyhill had arguably the best — and most appropriate — one-liners of the day as he introduced Brian Johnson, the keynote speaker.
"Normally, for these types of events a brief introduction is in order. Unfortunately, with Brian's career as a Navy SEAL, it is not going to be very brief!" said Broyhill.
Johnson is among the most decorated of Navy SEALs in its long history. Now a management consultant manager employed by Accenture PLC, a Fortune Global 500 professional services company, Johnson's previous career as a SEAL took him to deployments in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America. His career fast-tracked to leadership roles. He attended the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. for graduates studies, earning a Master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. That mid-career, advanced education allowed him to assume even greater leadership roles as his military service evolved. From 2016 to his retirement in 2021, he was the Director of Operations for the Special Operations Command North. Leading up to that final assignment were leadership roles on the front lines of U.S. Navy SEAL service.
"Without question," said American Legion 256 Post Commander Albert Yount in an interview before the event, "Brian Johnson is fully qualified to speak to us about what it means to serve in the military and perhaps even our moral obligation to honor everyone choosing to serve knowing they may be called to put themselves in harm's way for the protection of our nation."
In addressing the estimated 80-plus people gathered in and around the gazebo, as well as the many standing at some distance in the park, Johnson opened his remarks by thanking everyone for attending the ceremony.
"Sometimes we treat Memorial Day as just a long weekend. We take a day off from work, have a family barbeque to kick off the summer. We don't take the time to reflect on the purpose of this holiday. I think it is absolutely appropriate and even necessary that we reflect on, honor, and celebrate those who have made that ultimate sacrifice."
In his reflections, Johnson examined the word and even the concept of "freedom."
"Do we understand freedom?" Johnson asked, rhetorically. "I thought I did back in about 1991. I was going to join the Navy, go off to the Naval Academy, and serve my country and be a patriot. I thought I knew what freedom was, that I could go to a 7-11 convenience store and get s Slurpee any time I wanted!"
Going to the Naval Academy was great, Johnson said, in that he learned some discipline, some leadership skills, and of course a great education as well as a sense of comraderie.
"But I am not sure I left there knowing what freedom is and what defending it meant, yet," said Johnson. "But I was lucky. I got to go to Europe for the 50th celebration of D-Day. A small group of us from the Academy got to go and spend a week touring the battlefields, Omaha Beach, and seeing what it was like for those soldiers and sailors that went ashore or flew overhead. I can tell you that no movie will ever do that justice."
Johnson admitted to being unprepared for the most impactful part of that trip.
"What really caught me off guard was not the celebration or the different groups that were there, but when we would stop at a battlefield — and it was just a field — French citizens would come out of their homes to greet us and hug us," Johnson recalled.
It is when you begin to understand what freedom means to people who have been freed from confinement or oppression that you begin to truly understand the concept, Johnson suggested.
Johnson emphasized that while Memorial Day is a solemn occasion, it should not necessarily be somber.
He pointed out that those soldiers, sailors, and pilots who gave their lives that you might enjoy freedom would want you to celebrate the sacrifices they made.
"So raise a glass!" said Johnson.
At the beginning of the ceremony, Marjory Holder of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church led all those in attendance in an enthusiastic singing of the "Star Spangled Banner." Local residents Mike and Pete Page read the names of the 21 veterans from Blowing Rock in all wars and conflicts that had been killed in action. Rick Williams articulated a heartfelt invocation.
