Tom O'Brien, Barry Buxton

Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O'Brien, left, and former Lees-McRae College president and local historian Barry Buxton pause for a photo op on Aug. 7 at the American Legion Building before the annual meeting of the BRHS annual meeting.
Blowing Rock Historical Society

Nearly 80 members of the Blowing Rock Historical Society and their guests gathered at the American Legion Building on Aug. 7 for the club's annual meeting.
BRHS appetizers on Aug. 7

The event committee of the Blowing Rock Historical Society knew how to put out a generous, sumptuous spread of finger food for the annual meeting on Aug. 7.
BRHS social Aug. 7

There were plenty of conversations going on Aug. 7 at the American Legion Building, as well as a fare bit of eating and drinking, too, after the annual business meeting of the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

