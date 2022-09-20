WATAUGA — John Welch is no longer on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners after his resignation effective Sept. 15.
According to Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque, the board will discuss Welch’s resignation at the Sept. 20 meeting.
Welch accepted a position at the University of Virginia and has commuted from Watauga County since mid-May, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
In a statement from July, Welch said he would resign from the board no later than Sept. 15 so that he could help develop a transition plan and allow him to be a part of getting the new Valle Crucis School project off the ground.
On July 25, lawyer Nathan Miller filed a lawsuit on behalf of Watauga County GOP Chair Bill Greene against Attorney General Josh Stein. Miller stated in the filing that Stein has the responsibility and duty “to act in situations where an individual is unlawfully failing to vacate an elected position,” the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
A judge then ordered AG Stein to file an action against Watauga County Commissioner John Welch to find out if he should be removed from the county commission, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
According to Miller, that case was dismissed on Sept. 19 since Welch resigned.
Greene said in a statement sent through his lawyer that “because of our efforts” Welch has “finally done the right thing and resigned as a commissioner since he doesn’t live here anymore and hasn’t since May.”
Greene claimed in his statement that the resignation was planned “to deny the citizens of Watauga the right to choose Mr. Welch’s successor in November’s election.”
“Instead the Democrat commissioners will vote to fill that two-year term with one of their own,” Greene said. “Their actions here clearly demonstrate that they are scared of the voters of Watauga County.”
Greene continued in his statement and “urged” Watauga County voters to vote against “his type of anti-democratic behavior” and vote for “Republican commissioner candidates” in the 2022 General Election as “only then we can stop this nonsense.”
As previously stated, Greene is the chair of the Watauga County GOP.
This story will be updated if anymore information becomes available.The Watauga Democrat will provide more information after the commissioners meeting on Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.