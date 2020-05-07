BOONE — The Watauga County Schools district has turned to virtual means of interviewing applicants to fill employee vacancies across the school system.
Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director Stephen Martin said the school system began planning in early December for anticipated vacancies with meetings with school administrators. Letters of intent were distributed in January and critical needs positions were identified by March.
WCS had an initial number of 21 vacancies across the school system that were of critical hiring need. These positions included the principal position at Cove Creek School and a system-wide director of technology.
Former Cove Creek Principal Kelly Walker accepted a position as director of instructional support services in the WCS central office at the end of the fall semester. According to Martin, Watauga County Schools Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey served as interim principal during January and former Hardin Park Principal Mary Smalling took over the interim principal role from February and will do so through the end of June.
WCS posted the Cove Creek principal vacancy on April 1 and is in the process of interviewing for the position. Martin said he anticipated the school system will have a recommendation for the position at either the May 11 or June 8 Watauga Board of Education meeting.
WCS posted the vacancy of its technology director position on April 20 when Nancy Zeiss announced her retirement from the position with the school system. Martin said school officials plan to review applications during the next few weeks with interviews likely to take place near the end of May. He anticipated presenting a recommendation for the position at the June 8 school board meeting.
Positions are also available for WCS child nutrition employees and custodians. As the school system goes through the spring and summer, Martin said WCS will advertise additional vacancies for retirements, resignations and other openings. He added that the school system typically waits to advertise teacher assistant positions until a state budget is passed.
“It is difficult to fully plan for vacancies without a state budget, but we try to anticipate enrollment growth and class size needs,” Martin said. “Advertising positions early in the spring gives our district the best chance to employ the highest quality educators for Watauga County Schools. Our administrators spend a great deal of time vetting candidates and conducting interviews with representative teams as we look to find the best fit for each school.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin said WCS has had a slight increase in the number of candidates for positions compared to past years. Martin attributed the rise in applicants to starting the hiring process early, WCS’s reputation as being a great place to learn and work as well as a working relationship with Appalachian State University.
Martin said WCS works very closely with App State to place interns and student teachers. The university hosts an education career fair twice a year for prospective teachers to meet employers. A virtual career fair took place in late April, and Martin said more than 90 teaching prospects visited the Zoom site to interact with WCS human resource representatives regarding potential employment.
To view vacant positions within Watauga County Schools or to apply, visit nc.teachermatch.org/jobsboard.do?districtId=569421250.
