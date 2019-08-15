BLOWING ROCK — A leak to a six-inch PVC line on Country Club Drive in Blowing Rock on Saturday, July 27, caused water service interruptions to nearby residents but was fixed within a few hours. according to the town’s interim Public Works Director Matt Blackburn.
Blackburn said when the call came in, he feared it would be a major problem.
“We assumed the worst,” Blackburn said. “Once we got it dug out, we saw the line had been installed on a rock and movement had created a hole.”
Blackburn said the call came in at around 9:30 a.m. and the work was completed around 2:30 p.m. with equipment from the town’s repair van. Water interruptions were experienced by Country Club Drive residents during that time.
While water leaks tend to happen more in the winter due to fluctuating temperatures, Blackburn said there’s been an increase in a number of leaks this summer in Blowing Rock and surrounding areas.
