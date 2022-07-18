BLOWING ROCK — Wine may get better with age, but not water lines. Blowing Rock Public Works employees identified a major blowout in the town's water supply system on July 18, but not at a location where it would be immediately noticeable.
"These Main Street water lines are more than 40 years old," said a relieved Town Manager Shane Fox at the site of the leak. "This particular section, we think, dates back to the 1960s, so it is closer to 70-80 years old. If people were questioning why we have been concerned about these water lines before, they probably aren't now."
The blowout occurred right in the middle of the creek bed across from the entrance to Chetola. Apparently, it occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning, approximately 3 a.m., according to town estimates.
The source of the water main leak was identified shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Standing on the bridge above the creek, Fox pointed out the large crater the blowout apparently created, estimated visually from above at 10 feet in diameter and measured by Public Works staffers at three feet deeper than the creek bed.
"When you consider that the creek has been running through here for several hours now, naturally working to fill in this crater, to see this much definition to it still suggests that it was a pretty big blowout. Because it was in the middle of the night and well below the street, nobody heard or saw it happen," said Mayor Charlie Sellers. "And by the time anyone at Chetola might have noticed an usually greater flow of water coming down the creek, the water storage tank up on Green Hill Circle was probably close to empty."
"We easily lost more than three million gallons of water," said Fox. "This water line, which runs parallel to North Main Street as it crosses the creek bed, is part of the nearly $5 million water line replacement project scheduled to be put out to bid later this year, with construction to start in 2023.
"I want to personally thank former Public Works Director Johnny Lentz and current Director Matt Blackburn for their knowledge and leadership, as well as all the town employees who jumped in to help respond to this crisis so quickly today. Not only public works people were out looking for the leak from very early this morning, but also police and fire department personnel, too. Members of town council were out beginning at 5 a.m., helping look for the leak. Parks and Recreation staff mobilized quickly to set up the emergency water distribution point at the American Legion building."
Fox added that the Blowing Rock residents and commercial interests were remarkable in their understanding and patience.
"To my knowledge, nobody got unusually agitated. One of the great things about working in a community like Blowing Rock is that people know we have top professionals in all areas of our government service and that we will work diligently to fix problems as fast as we can."
Chetola's Greg Tarbutton echoed that sentiment when he said, "The speed at which the town mobilized to respond to this problem was amazing. When you consider how complex this system is with so many of the water lines in the system — more than 22 miles of them — to have found the problem so quickly is a job well done. And my hat is off to all of the town employees who pitched in to help in so many ways. It makes me really proud to be a part of this community."
At approximately 1:30 p.m., vehicular traffic was flowing normally on North Main Street, but that will change in due time.
"We don't have the equipment to address this problem on our own," said Sellers, "so we will be bringing in Iron Mountain Construction to help with this. Once they arrive, we will close off North Main Street to get their equipment in here. It is hard to say when the problem will be remedied and we really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding."
Sellers reported that he got a phone call from his sister around 2:30 a.m., in which she told him that their mother, Peggy Sellers, was complaining about not having water.
"After getting under the house and finding no water leaks anywhere, I called Matt Blackburn. He was already aware of the larger, system-wide problem and working to address it. So I started looking all over town for water leaks, too," said Sellers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.