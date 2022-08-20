Trey Thompson

Watauga senior running back Trey Thompson (24) broke three tackles to emerge from the middle of the line of scrimmage for this long TD romp on the Pioneers' opening possession, en route to a dominant, 42-13 win over T.C. Roberson on Aug. 19.
Cole Horine

Much to the dismay of the T C Roberson fans in the background grandstands, Watauga's Cole Horine runs for a big, 44-yard gain around the left side, Aug. 19. Watauga won, 42-13.

