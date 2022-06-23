RALEIGH — The NC Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation to announced the recipients of the Careers in Conservation Scholarship Program. This program is funded annually by generous donations of the Bowman Family. To date the Foundation has awarded over $165,000 to bright students studying in fields that support the mission of soil and water conservation.
Cristian Hamilton, of Boone, was chosen as a recipient of the 2022-2023 Careers in Conservation Scholarship.
All applicants are expected to have a declared major in agronomy, agricultural engineering, agriculture sustainability, agriculture education, animal science, forestry, natural resource conservation or management, plant science, soil science, water management, water quality, wildlife management or other closely related degree programs. Agriculture is a growing industry and natural resource management is a critical piece to our future. A career path in these arenas will lead to great jobs and opportunities to collaborate on the leading edge of science technologies.
In 2022, the selection committee awarded eight students with $1,000 scholarships with an option to renew in future years. These Conservation Scholars attend our land grant institutions, other state universities and community colleges in North Carolina, majoring in animal science and wildlife management to sustainable agriculture and agriculture education. As their academic program progresses, they receive notification of other partnership opportunities such as internships and research projects. In the past, some students have worked on research projects with the Foundation, which is an opportunity for careers in conservation and agriculture for our potential future leaders.
