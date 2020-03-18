WATAUGA COUNTY — During what Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott called a “dynamic and changing situation,” officials are responding to a state-mandated public school closure lasting at least two weeks starting March 16.
Gov. Roy Cooper on March 14 announced an executive order closing public schools in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order states that schools will be closed until Monday, March 30, “unless extended beyond that date.” Cooper stated on March 14 that he had not made that decision lightly.
“We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students,” Cooper stated. “These measures will hurt people whose incomes are affected by the prohibition of mass gatherings, particularly the people who are paid by the hour. These measures will also be tough on working parents and children who get their meals at school.”
Elliott sent WCS faculty and staff more information on March 15 about how the school system would operate. Starting the following day, the days were to be classified as optional teacher workdays “for the foreseeable future.” Staff were advised to report to work and work full schedules, the information stated. Staff who are sick or exhibiting symptoms similar to those identified by the CDC as consistent with COVID-19 were to not report to work and were to contact a principal or supervisor immediately.
On an optional teacher workday, staff may work or take the day off using paid annual leave or sick days.
“The governor’s proclamation clearly stated that schools are closed for students, and that to the extent possible, we should continue to pay employees and continue services for students,” Elliott told the Watauga Democrat. “This was reiterated on a conference call this afternoon with state officials. If staff are physically well and not at risk or a threat to the health of others, they should report to work so that we can work and plan together to serve our students. We do not expect staff who are sick or who are at risk due to extenuating health conditions to further risk their health by reporting to work, and we are prepared to be flexible with those employees.
“I thought this gave employees the best options for taking care of their own health while communicating that we need employees to come to work if they are able to do so.”
Staff may bring their own children to work with them as long as the children are healthy and the children remain in the classroom or designated work space under the direct supervision of the parent. Employees should not bring other children to work with them.
“We are exploring plans to provide free child care to employees’ children on site in the near future,” according to WCS.
The week of March 16-20 will be used for teachers to prepare resources, materials and communication for students. The district’s remote learning plan will be implemented starting Monday, March 23.
Cooper said that he is putting together an education task force to help meet the needs that schools closings will create, such as child nutrition.
“We and the (education task force) are working on distance learning (and) using school buses to deliver meals to students,” N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said at a March 14 press event.
WCS child nutrition staff got to work planning ways to continue providing meals to those in need. The school system began operating five feeding sites across the county on Tuesday, March 17. Parents from any school were able to pick up takeout meals at any of the designated sites in a drive-through line.
According to a Tweet by Elliott, the school system served 404 children at the sites during the first day. He also mentioned that two additional sites were planned to open the following Monday.
Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day will now be served at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of the days that schools are closed for students.
Dinner and breakfast for the next day will be served at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church — located at 3915 U.S. 421 N. in Vilas — from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each of the days school is closed for students. Meals will be similar to what students receive from a normal school lunch and breakfast and will include items like sandwiches, vegetables and salads along with milk, fruit and juice.
“All children (18 and younger) may get free meals at these sites regardless of where they live or attend school in Watauga County,” the school system stated.
If families are unable to make use of any of the established feeding sites and are in need of food, they are advised to contact the main office of the school a student attends and ask for more information.
School facilities were planned to be open for parents to pick up student belongings and check out laptop computers (if a computer is needed) from March 18-20. Pickup times per grade level can be found at www.wataugaschools.org/coronavirus.
Parents who need to pick up medication from the school nurse should call the school office and make arrangements to collect medication at one of the times above, the school system stated. If medication is needed sooner, then parents should call the school office to arrange a time to visit.
