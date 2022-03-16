BOONE — Walkers, joggers and bikers on the Boone Greenway crossing the bridge on State Farm Road in the last year may have taken note of the floating, trash-collecting contraption in Winkler Creek known as the Trash Trout Jr.
Routinely filled with Styrofoam cups and other waste, the litter-collector is a visual reminder of what Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill says is a much larger problem smaller than the eye can see: microplastics.
Hill addressed the Boone Town Council at its regular meeting on March 9 to discuss the findings of a water sampling study surveying the presence of microplastics in the Watauga River and to start a conversation about how local policy can decrease single-use plastics that end up in waterways.
MountainTrue, the regional environmental conservation organization which hosts the Watauga Riverkeeper program, has worked with riverkeepers throughout North Carolina to collect water samples to document the level of microplastics in local waterways as part of an Environmental Enhancement Grant, and Hill said 100 percent of surface water samples in this study were found to contain microplastics. Overall, Hill said that seven river basins in western North Carolina were analyzed in the study.
Microplastics, as the name might suggest, are small bits of plastic invisible to the naked eye. According to MountainTrue, the microplastics they have most commonly found in North Carolina waterways are microfibers, which come from synthetic clothing and fishing line, as well as microfilms, which degrade from plastic bags and food wrappers.
The Trash Trout Jr. was designed by nonprofit Asheville GreenWorks and installed as a collaborative effort between the nonprofit, the Watauga Riverkeeper and the town of Boone in June 2021.
So far, Hill reported volunteers have conducted 14 collections between June and March and have collected a total of 6,346 individual pieces of trash, which have been removed and sorted by community volunteers with MountainTrue, including high school and university students.
On average, volunteers collected 453 pieces of trash per clean-up at the litter-collector in Winkler Creek.
“Overwhelmingly we found more Styrofoam, single use plastics than anything else,” Hill said.
Overall, 74 percent of the trash picked up by the Trash Trout Jr. was Styrofoam. He cited the World Health Organization, which states Styrofoam is a probable human carcinogen, meaning it may cause cancer, and it takes a million years to break down.
The Trash Trout Jr. data also revealed brands which the trash commonly came from including Cookout, Taco Bell, Juul, Starbucks, McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Walmart, Food Lion, Chick-fil-A and Bojangles.
“Worldwide, we consume about a credit card's worth of microplastics every week,” Hill said.
To collect water samples, Hill said he and his volunteers collect a sample of surface water, vacuum filter it and then use a stereoscope to look at the sample and categorize what kinds of plastics are present — microfibers, microfilms, fragments, beads. Volunteers also do a quick 10 to 15 minute sweep of any trash present in the stream bed.
“I don’t want to be an alarmist,” Hill said. Anecdotal testing of tap water didn’t find significant quantities of microplastics — almost none, Hill said — but he said more research needs to be done on that issue since the study he participated in wasn’t looking at tap water.
Research on microplastics still has far to go, and this study of microplastics in North Carolina is one of the first to look at the presence of microplastics across the region. There isn’t yet a surface water standard for microplastics like there is for fecal coliform or heavy metals in waterways. Hill said there isn’t a scale to which western North Carolina can compare its microplastics findings.
Hill said he has been working with the town of Boone to research ways the town can interrupt the waste stream and reduce plastic use in the area.
George Santucci, the town of Boone’s sustainability and special projects manager, said the town is considering and working on multiple strategies such as incentive based solutions, solid waste fee based solutions, and looking into the authority the town may have on potential bans, but all these plans are only being researched and considered at the moment.
In the coming months, Santucci said he will be discussing recommendations with the town council at their meetings.
To learn more about plastic pollution, visit the Watauga Riverkeeper’s website on the issue at www.plasticfreewnc.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
