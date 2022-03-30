BOONE — MountainTrue, the regional organization which hosts the Watauga Riverkeeper, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery hosted a World Water Day celebration to highlight waterway protections and MountainTrue's current work with studying microplastics in High Country waters.
Raising a glass to the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, MountainTrue and AMB recognized riverkeepers throughout western North Carolina for their work protecting and advocating for clean waters.
For each pint of the Hop Rain Drop IPA purchased, AMB donated a portion of the proceeds to the Watauga Riverkeeper.
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill and MountainTrue's High Country Watershed Coordinator Hannah Woodburn stood by to answer questions, mingle with the community and share more information about what MountainTrue is doing to help protect local streams, creeks and rivers.
Hill also provided information on MountainTrue's recent water sampling study investigating the presence of microplastics in waterways. The Watauga Democrat previously reported that Hill and MountainTrue found microplastics in 100% of High Country waterways, and Hill is working with the Boone town council to look into solutions for plastic pollution in the region.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member covering the environment for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
