GASTONIA — When it comes to one-ups-man-ship, the Watauga County middle school boys and girls track and field teams know how to do it right — and a quintet of Blowing Rock School students were right in the thick of it.
Representing Blowing Rock and competing on the Watauga Middle School team are Brady Lindenmuth, Hannah Graham, Kyle Williams, Lily Stough, and Leah Gadon.
Just two days after their Watauga High School counterparts swept the Northwestern Conference meet, the middle school version of the Pioneers brought home top honors at the NCRunners Middle School Elite Invitational 2022, hosted at the Gaston Christian School track in Gastonia.
Mitchell Timing kept track of the 35 boys teams and 35 girls teams that participated in the event. The scoring was reported by NCRunners and Mitchell Timing.
Led by a first place finish in the long jump by Kees Greene and a second place leap in the triple jump by Kyle Williams (35-8), the Watauga boys rolled up 74.5 team points, well ahead of second place Murphy Middle School's 45 team points. Monroe Middle School was third with 38 points, Andrews Middle School captured fourth (37 points) and Weddington Middle School rounded out the top five with 35 points.
Top performers for the Watauga boys included:
- Kees Greene: 1st, long jump; 10th, triple jump; 20th, 100mm dash
- Kyle Williams: 2nd, triple jump; 4th, 110mm hurdles; 5th, 300mm hurdles; 8th, high jump
- Matthew Leon: 3rd, 400mm dash; 25th, 100mm dash
- Brady Lindenmuth: 5th, high jump; 7th, triple jump; 11th, long jump
- Evan Mawhinney: 7th, 800mm run; 9th, 1600mm run
- Calvin Zwetsloot: 10th, 3200mm run
Other competitors for the Watauga boys, some of whom captured valuable team points, included Antony Mendez (200mm), Chris Ruiz (200mm, long jump), Mason Harris (400mm), Miles Kimbrough (800mm, 1600mm), Elijah Healy (800mm), Grady Gates (1600mm, 3200mm), Miller Hankins (110mm hurdles), Devan LaCue (discus, shot put), Noah Gordon (discus), Lanson Gilbert (discus), and Sam Coggins (discus).
Among the relay teams, Watauga finished 9th in the 4x100mm (Mendez, Amason, Harris, Ruiz), 7th in the 4x200mm (Mendez, Amason, Harris, Ruiz), 2nd in the 4x400 (Amason, Greene, Lindenmuth, Leon), and 1st in the 4x800mm (Kimbrough, Zwetsloot, Healy, Mawhinney).
GIRLS DIVISION
Watauga's middle school Pioneer girls worked hard to edge Marvin Ridge Middle School to take first place team honors with 98 points. Marvin Ridge followed with 84.5, while Cuthbertson Middle School tallied 82 team points for third, Mountain Island Charter Middle School was fourth (72) and Providence Day finished in fifth (33.5).
Top Watauga performers included:
- Emma Pastusic: 1st, discus; 2nd, shot put
- Tessa Buchanan: 1st, 300mm hurdles; 2nd, 100mm hurdles
- Hannah Graham: 2nd, triple jump; 8th, 400mm dash
- Cali Townsend: 3rd, 3200mm run; 8th, 1500mm run
- Maria Soto: 5th, discus; 13th, shot put
- Sydney Helms: 8th, high jump; 16th, triple jump; 21st, long jump
- Lainey Gragg: 9th, shot put; 15th, discus
Other Watauga competitors included Lilly Stough (100mm, 200mm); Gracyn Phelps (100mm), Leah Gaydon (100mm, 200mm); Krystina Wellenstein (100mm); Sophia Kop (200mm); Mackenzy Cheek (200mm, 100mm hurdles, 300mm hurdles); Gracyn Blanton (400mm, high jump); Sydney Cate Townsend (800mm, 1600mm); Lainey Johnston (800mm, 1600mm); Carrie Bradbury (1600mm); Noelle Bollman (3200mm); Bailey Colins (3200mm), Anna Norris (3200mm); Willa Sibley (100mm hurdles, 300mm hurdles); Lauren Broce (100mm hurdles, 300mm hurdles); Stephanie Mendez (high jump, long jump, triple jump); and Emily Mendez (shot put).
In the relay races, Watauga was 1st in the 4x800 (Bradbury, S. Townsend, Johnston, C. Townsend); 2nd in the 4x400 (Bradbury, Buchanan, Blanton, Graham); 7th in the 4x200 (Gaydon, Buchanan, Kop, Stough); and 9th in the 4x100mm (Wellenstein, Phelps, Kop, Stough).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.