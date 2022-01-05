BOONE — Watauga Medical Center’s John R. Marchese Birthing Center welcomed its first baby of 2022 early Sunday morning.
Lydia Amara Torres was born at 3:41 a.m. on Jan 2 to Ashley Stout and Alex Torres of Boone. She weighed 7.9 pounds and was 19 inches long.
