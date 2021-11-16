BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses a number of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more nearly 3,000 general U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. According to the organization, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources.
“We take pride in receiving an ‘A’ grade. It’s a testament to our team’s commitment to patient safety. Each and every day we strive to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Kim Bianca, president of Watauga Medical Center. “To achieve this recognition — particularly while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic — is remarkable. I am so proud of the work done here.”
The full Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade can be found at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/h/watauga-medical-center?findBy=city&city=Boone&state_prov=NC&rPos=177&rSort=distance.
