BOONE — Watauga High School seniors earned nearly half a million dollars in scholarships from the community. Faculty, staff, students and families gathered in the Ross Auditorium at Watauga High School as community donors and organizations awarded scholarships to graduating seniors at a special ceremony on May 23.
Presenters announced the intention of the awards before students accepted the business, non-profit or community donor established scholarships. Seventy-eight students earned locally funded scholarships granted for academic performance, community service and future career plans.
“This evening is about celebrating our seniors and all the wonderful things that they have done over the last four years of their lives and really prior to that, but it is just an enjoyable time for us,” said WHS principal Chris Blanton.
Throughout the evening, faculty, staff and community members shared their pride in the scholarship applicants when presenting award winners.
“I am grateful to be part of a community that supports young people to be able to reach such a great standard, so thank you to donors and community organizations,” said Watauga High School Counselor Wes Calbreath. “These kids make me proud every day... Their drive and intrinsic motivation is what makes these students so amazing.”
Many memorial awards were presented, including Ligon Family Scholarship which was announced by Wendall Ligon, family member of George and Michelle Ligon.
“The purpose of the George and Michelle Ligon Scholarship Award, which was started by the Quiet Givers and Watauga community after their death last year, is to award that senior who has displayed a sense of giving without any personal gain,” said Ligon. “Our motto is ‘connecting community, changing reality’ and this student had a positive impact on the culture of Watauga High School.”
Students Kat Gibson and Lydia Rothrock were awarded this scholarship.
Scholarships in honor of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were also presented to seniors.
Wes Calbreath said that Watauga High School seniors received about $480,000 in funds to support their higher education from community scholarships. The total amount that WHS seniors earned in scholarships was $6.6 million, which was announced a the May 27 graduation.
