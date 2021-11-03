The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Oct. 23
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Old 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Nissan, driven by Jerry Moretz II, was traveling south on Old 421 South. A deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle. After impact, the Nissan was moved from the roadway. Estimated damages were $3,000 to the Nissan.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:28 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Ford, driven by Mark Pennell, and a 2003 Toyota, driven by Lily Trivette, were traveling west on US 421. The Toyota slowed in the roadway to turn onto Vilas overlook. The Ford swerved to the left and traveled left of center, to avoid rear ending the vehicle behind the Toyota. The Toyota attempted to make the left turn and was struck by the Ford. After impact, both vehicles were moved from the roadway. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Ford and $1,000 to the Toyota. Pennell was issued a citation for left of center.
Oct. 25
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:38 p.m. on Deerfield Road near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Toyota, driven by Allison Barney, was traveling east on Deerfield Road. The Toyota traveled into a curve and traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a group of small trees. After impact, the Toyota attempted to overcorrect, then traveled down an embankment, coming to rest against a large tree. Estimated damages were $8,000 to the Toyota. Barney was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Oct. 26
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 10:47 p.m. on Worley Road, near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1995 Jeep, driven by Eric Rader, was traveling west on Worley Road when a tree fell on the vehicle’s hood and front windshield. After impact, the vehicle was moved to the shoulder. Estimated damages were $500 to the Jeep.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on US 221 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Jeep, driven by Kelly Thorson, was traveling south on US 221. The Jeep was traveling through a curve when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The Jeep traveled off an embankment and overturned. The vehicle remained at rest on its left side. Estimated damages were $10,000 to the Jeep. Thorson was issued a citation for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Oct. 27
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:20 a.m. on US 221 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Acura, driven by Alexis Bermudez, was traveling north on US 221. A 2021 Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Adams, was traveling south on US 221. The Acura traveled left of center and collided with the Chevrolet. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Estimated damages were $4,500 to the Acura and $4,500 to the Chevrolet. Bermudez was issued two citations for left of center and no liability insurance and no operators license.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:53 a.m. on NC Highway 105 Bypass near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Hyundai, driven by Bernice Cooper, was stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of Earl Lyons Road and NC Highway 105 Bypass. A 2014 Dodge, driven by John Ellis, was traveling from Maplewood Road to Earl Lyons Road. The Hyundai attempted to make a left turn before it was safe to do so and collided with the Dodge. After the collision both vehicles moved to the right shoulder and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Hyundai and $2,500 to the Dodge. Cooper was issued a citation for failure to yield left turn.
Oct. 28
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:38 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Buick, driven by Marion Pavlosky, was stopped for a yield sign on Us 321 at US 421 waiting for traffic to clear. A 2016 Volkswagen, driven by Allen Christenbury Jr., was directly behind the Buick. The Buick started forward and stopped again due to oncoming traffic. The Volkswagen then struck the Buick in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway to the right shoulder.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 10:24 a.m. on PP Hidden Creek Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Jeep, driven by an unknown driver, was parked to the left side of Hidden Creek Road, a private road. A 2012 Toyota, driven by Lydia Clutter, was traveling south on Hidden Creek Road. While the Toyota was attempting to maneuver through construction vehicles parked along the side and in the roadway, the Toyota struck the Jeep. Estimated damages were $1,500 to the Jeep and $500 to the Toyota.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:38 a.m. on Chestnut Grove Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Subaru, driven by Lauren Feeney, was traveling south on NC 194 when two deer ran into its path and collided with it. After impact, the Subaru was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Subaru.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:21 p.m. on Lee Gualtney Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Nissan, driven by Michael Singleton, was traveling straight ahead north on Bairds Creek Road. A 2021 Subaru, driven by Victor Harrell, was attempting to make a right turn from Elk Hill Drive onto Lee Gualtney Road. While attempting the right turn the Subaru traveled into the path of and struck the Nissan. After impact, the Nissan continued traveling north coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. The Nissan came to rest to the right of Bairds Creek Road partially in a ditch. Estimated damages were $4,500 to the Nissan and $6,500 to the Subaru.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:26 p.m. on Deerfield Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Ford, driven by Justin Lowe, was making a left turn from Bamboo Road onto Deerfield Road traveling north. A 2010 Honda, driven by Dylan Jackson, was traveling east on Deerfield Road. The collision occurred in the middle of the intersection. Both drivers stated they stopped at their respective stop signs before proceeding into the intersection. Estimated damages were $2,500 to the ford and $5,000 to the Honda.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 6:11 p.m. on US 221 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2021 Mazda, driven by Barry Maxwell, was traveling south on US 221. A deer entered the roadway and ran into the path of the vehicle, which came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damage was $1,500 to the Mazda.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:27 a.m. on US 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Kia, driven by Michael Young, was traveling south on US 321 when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Kia was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $6,500 to the Kia.
Oct. 29
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:55 p.m. on Broadstone Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Marwood Sloan was traveling east on Broadstone road. A 2011 Toyota, driven by Stacie Brewer, was traveling east on Broadstone road and was stopped for traffic ahead. While approaching the Toyota, the Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota. After impact, the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment where it came to a rest. The Toyota was moved from the area of impact by the driver. Estimated damages were $7,500 to the Chevrolet and $800 to the Toyota. Sloan was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:39 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, A 2021 International, a box truck, driven by Andrew Burge, was traveling south in the public vehicular area of the gas house 4468 US 421 N. A 2011 Honda, driven by Jeana Byrd, was parked facing north in the public vehicular area of the gas house at a gas pump. The box truck was attempting to pull to a gas pump. As it was pulling by the Honda, the box truck struck the Honda in the back right corner. Both vehicles came to rest in the public vehicular area after impact. Estimated damages were none to the box truck and $3,500 to the Honda.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:50 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Toyota, driven by Jeffrey Church, was traveling west on US 421 and was stopped for traffic ahead. A 2009 Audi, driven by Philip McClamroch, was traveling west on US 421 approaching the Toyota. The Audi then failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway by the drivers. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Toyota and $1,500 to the Audi. McClamroch was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed, driving while license revoked.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:28 a.m. on Phillips Branch Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Jeep, driven by Patricia Karen McClure, was traveling south on Phillips Branch Road when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the Jeep. After impact, the Jeep was moved out of the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages were $900.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:04 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Nissan, driven by Cody McCracken, was traveling west on US 421. The vehicle left roadway to the left and crossed the grass median. The Nissan left the roadway to the left on the opposite lanes and struck a guardrail. The Nissan then overturned and came to the rest on the shoulder. Estimated damages were $10,000 to the Nissan. McCracken was issued a citation for driving while impaired and exceeding safe speed for conditions.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:28 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ram, driven by Brett Schneider, and a 2016 Ram, driven by David Kallman, were traveling southeast on US 421. The 2016 Ram slowed to merge left to a turn lane to make a left turn to a public vehicular area. The 2018 Ram traveled into the other Ram’s lane and sideswiped it. The 208 Ram came to a controlled rest and pulled to the southeast shoulder of US 421 after impact. The 2016 Ram came to rest in the turn lane after impact.
Oct. 30
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 10:54 a.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Jeep, driven by Tracy Reed, was traveling south on NC 105. A 1996 Lexus, driven by Cadence Blake, was traveling south on NC 105 directly behind the Jeep. A vehicle ahead made a sudden stop to turn left onto Clubhouse Drive causing numerous vehicles in front of the Jeep to stop suddenly. The Jeep swerved to the right and made a sudden stop to avoid a rear end collision. The Lexus attempted to stop then struck the Jeep in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved out o the roadway by the drivers. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Jeep and $2,500 to the Lexus.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:03 p.m. on Broadstone Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Jeep, driven by Soloman Fredenburg, was traveling south on Broadstone Road. The Jeep was going above the posted speed limit through a curve. The Jeep traveled left of center and then over corrected. The Jeep left the roadway to the right and overturned in a ditch. Estimated damages were $200 to the Jeep. Soloman was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control and exceeding safe speed for conditions.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:13 a.m. on Old Shulls Mill Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Volkswagen, driven by Parker Garrett, was traveling west on Shulls Mill Road. The Volkswagen was exceeding a safe speed for a wet and curved roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline and traveled off the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a guardrail and came back in the roadway, then came to rest in the roadway after impact. Estimated damages were $4,000 to the Volkswagen.
