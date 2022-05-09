BOONE — Athletes competed in various sports and celebrated wins alongside coaches and volunteers at the Watauga County Special Olympics Spring Games.
On May 4, athletes, coaches, volunteers and family members gathered at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to participate in the Special Olympics Spring Games. After registering, athletes joined members of the Boone Police Department and Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in a parade before the playing of the national anthem. Athletes, officials and coaches said an oath before event coordinator Keron Poteat made announcements.
During these announcements, two awards were given to dedicated members of the Special Olympics community. The Marilyn Award is given to a “caring, compassionate, giving, dedicated, fun, spirited, committed, inspiring leader and friend” in memory of Marilyn Sturgill, a former Special Olympics coordinator and coach who passed away in 2012. This year, coach and volunteer Amy Parsons received this award.
The second award was given for the first time this year in honor of Stacey Critcher, a Watauga County Special Olympics athlete who passed away in 2021. The Stacey’s Smile Athlete of the Year Award is presented to an athlete who exemplifies Critcher’s “passion, attitude and her smile.” This year’s Stacey’s Smile Award was given to athlete Elizabeth Presnell.
Following the lighting of the cauldron, the games began. Athletes competed in heats in track and field, softball throw and bocce outside while volleyball, aquatics and powerlifting took place inside. Awards were given out throughout the day. Bounce houses were available to children eight and under in the Olympics Village and lunch was provided to all athletes, coaches and volunteers. Following the athletics and awards, a group played a kickball game before departing.
Caregivers accompanied athletes throughout the day, cheering them on while they competed and received medals for their accomplishments. Volunteers, coaches and event organizers checked in with athletes and parents during transition times to make sure all needs were being met, whether it be giving a high five or handing out water bottles.
“This is just amazing. It’s beautiful,” said Christine Ciany, mother to athlete Max Ciany. “There’s so much effort. There’s so much effort today and with the practices, it’s much better than other Special Olympics we participated in before. Everyone seems to really care.”
Poteat said that the volunteers and coaches are what make the Watauga County Special Olympics successful, both in execution of events and the building up of the athletes.
“I’ve got a core group of coaches that have been coaching for 15, 25, 30 years and they just come back year after year, season after season because they get so much out of it, too,” said Poteat. “I can count on them, hands down. I know they’ll be there and so do the athletes.”
Watauga County Special Olympics coach and volunteer Roachel Laney has worked with athletes for more than 30 years. This year, Laney led athletes in the softball throw while encouraging them to do their best.
“I’ve helped with the Special Olympics for over 30 years, I originally started with Alpine skiing and now I coach bocce, basketball, track and field,” said Laney. “I just love volunteering because the athletes are so wonderful.”
The following are the events and a list of athletes who participated.
Softball Throw
Sofia Wadas, Maci Hayslett, Ari Wadas, Katie Holdcroft, Tiffany Walls, Avee Huffman, Riley Allison, Charles Rodgers, Steven Mendoza, Michael Boldrini, David Ondercin, Nathan Barker, Austyn Norris, Xea Simien, Grace Isaacs, Ava Trivette, Karen Hendrix, Donna Eller, Ryder Allison, Cody Hicks, Sungyun Choi, Mateo Martinez, Yandiel DeJesus, Maya Depp, Holland Edminsten, Ashlyn Oliver, Joe Eller, Jessie Bumgarner, Charlie Stafford, Michael Smith, Sara Ackerman, Isaac Harmon, Makayla Aparcio, Evin Phillips, Dylan Hudson, Isaiah Stratton, Isaiah Borkowski, Jesse Depp, Barrett Myers, Jade Bell, Carolyn Pressly, Julia Loera, David Dombrowski, Dalton Hudson, Ethan Love, Connor McNaney, Jack Bruner, Janny Rodriguez Diaz, Erin Lang, Danielle Makdad, Ethan Jestes, Max Ciany, Matthias Hall, Bernie Resendiz, Alan Garcia Rodriguez, and Henry Hollar.
Tennis Ball Throw
Cody Ellis and John Schweinsberg
Track Events
Erin Lange, Tiffany Walls, Ava Trivette, Isaiah Stratton, Ryder Allison, Nathan Slaughter, Alana Garcia Rodriguez, Marcos Estrada, Michael Boldrini, Henry Hollar, Jade Bell, Elli Fielland, John Schweinsberg, Danielle Makdad, Ethan Love, Jesse Depp, Kusal Weerasinghe, Jack Bruner, Riley Allison, Maya Depp, Ari Wadas, Holland Edmisten, David Dombrowski, Jemeel Bumpass, Max Ciany, Janny Rodrigues Diaz, Katie Holdcroft, Connor McNaney, Sunghyun Choi, Sara Ackerman, Xea Simien, Ashlyn Oliver, Nathan Barker, Peter Milner, Donna Eller, Joe Eller, Karen Hendrix, Julia Loera, Isaac Harmon, Bernie Resendiz, Ethan Jestes, Peter Milner, Carolyn Pressly, Charles Rodgers, Dylan Hudson, Dalton Hudson, Matthias Hall, Barrett Myers, Avee Huffman, Yandiel DeJesus, Grace Isaacs, Maci Hayslett, Makayla Apricio, Elliott Bennett, Michael Smith, Charlie Stafford, Elliott Bennett, Isaiah Borkowski, Evin Phillips, Sofia Wadas, Austyn Norris, Jessie Bumgarner, Marcos EStrada, David Ondercin and Mateo Martinez
Aquatics
Courtney Bell, Matthew Mast, Stephanie Silver, Karen DeHart and Clay Williams
Powerlifting
Hope Brown, Greg McCann, Juli Whiteside and Michael White
Volleyball
Trenton D’Agostino, Elizabeth Presnell and Ricky Corley
Bocce
Steve Norris, AJ Reed, Shannon Quinlan and Avery Corell
50 Meter Wheelchair
Cody Hicks, Ann Winkler and Steven Mendoza
