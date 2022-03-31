WATAUGA — National Library Week is celebrated between April 3-9 and it’s a time to highlight the essential role that libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
Watauga County Public Library encourages all community members to visit in person or online to explore and access services and programs. The library offers an array of resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including programming, print and digital collections, and reference and reader’s advisory services. This National Library, show appreciation and support on social media using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries connect people with technology, and at the Watauga County Public Library, free WIFI, computers, eBooks, NC Live, Digital Watauga, and more is offered. Like libraries across the nation, it also offers opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, as well as a good book. Perhaps most importantly, libraries also connect members of the community with one another.
Join the library on Wednesday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the building at 140 Queen Street. Come learn about their new five-year plan, have a cupcake while they last, and enjoy entertainment including:
- Twist, the Balloon Man
- Guitarist Beckett Clarey from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Photo slideshow commemorating 25 years
- Photo albums and Donor’s Brick Patio available for viewing
The Watauga County Public Library has also supported the library.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
