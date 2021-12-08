The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 29
Appalachian State University Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The educational food service facility received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Appalachian State University Sanford Commons received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express, located at 8412 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for improperly organized housekeeping carts. Holiday Inn Express received a 94 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Macado’s of Boone, located at 539 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stores single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macado’s of Boone received a 91 in each of its previous two inspections.
Nov. 30
Basil’s Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basil’s Fresh Pasta received a 93 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Suite A, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improperly dried and stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 80. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper managerial knowledge, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper employee handwashing procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dos Amigos received a 92 and an 83.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 1
Booneshine Brewing Company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper consumer advisories on menus, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Booneshine Brewing Company received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion deli No. 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The food stand received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Food Lion deli No. 1503 received a 95.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
