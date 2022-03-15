The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 3
Echota Amenity Center pool, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for a door not closing properly, four demerit points for improper deck drainage and two demerit points for water being too hot. Echota Amenity Center pool received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Echota Amenity Center spa, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for a door not closing properly, four demerit points for improper deck drainage, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for water being too hot. Echota Amenity Center spa received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Makoto’s, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Makoto’s received an 86 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
March 4
Hardee’s on Boone, located at 344 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Holiday Inn Boone university area pool, located at 1075 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for a slope being too steep, two demerit points for a missing screw on a ladder, four demerit points for improper contrast bands, four demerit points for obstructed decks, six demerit points for an emergency phone not working, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for a missing hose bib.
Holiday Inn Boone university area spa, located at 1075 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, four demerit points for improper contrast bands, four demerit points for obstructed decks, six demerit points for an emergency phone not working, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for a missing hose bib.
Mile High Tavern, located at 1003 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mile High Tavern received a 96 and an 88.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Lodge, located at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. The Lodge received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
March 7
Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main St. in Blowing Rock, receive an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 92 in each of its previous two inspections.
March 8
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, located at 2036 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Applebee’s Grill and Bar received a 94 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for missing weirs, two demerit points for improper ladder clearance, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for a missing vacuum breaker. Fairfield Inn pool received 30 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Foggy Rock received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Outback Steakhouse No. 3458, located at 8280 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Outback Steakhouse No. 3458 received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 9
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for the presence of mouse droppings, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. China Wok received a 90 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Cracker Barrel No. 695, located at 1601 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cracker Barrel No. 695 received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Macado’s of Boone, located at 539 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macado’s of Boone received a 90.5 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook annex No. 406, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for obstructed equipment room walkspace, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for not having a drain in the restroom. Meadowbrook annex No. 406 received 10 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Our Daily Bread received a 94.5 and an 87 in its previous two inspections.
Parkway School cafeteria, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rivers Street Ale House received a 90 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 10
Green Valley School lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 99.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
The Table at Crestwood, located at 3236 Shulls Mills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper shellstock records, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for missing menu advisories, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for housing pickles for more than seven days, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Table at Crestwood received a 94 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
