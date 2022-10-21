The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Oct. 7
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock, received four demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock received five and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 10
Blowing Rock Cafe, located at 153 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge present, a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for reusing single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Blowing Rock Cafe received an 84.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 11
Parkway Afterschool Program, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water, a four-point demerit for unmaintained sinks and a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Parkway Afterschool Program received six and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Meats 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment and utensils and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Ingles Meats 84 received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Produce 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Ingles Produce 84 received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes Produce Market 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Lowes Produce Market 177 received a 98 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Greenway Baptist Child Development Center, located at 415 Greenway Road in Boone, received 27 demerit points. The child care facilities received a five-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a six-point demerit for adulteration of food, a six-point demerit for improperly stored hazardous products, a two-point demerit for improper storage, a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a four-point demerit for floors in bad repair. Greenway Baptist Child Development Center received 13 and 21 demerit points in its previous two inspections. Demerits of six or more points for one violation place the establishment in provisional.
Oct. 12
Papa Johns, located at 512 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for improperly constructed toilet facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Papa Johns received a 95 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Courtyard by Marriott Pool, located at 1050 Highway 105 in Boone, received zero demerit points. Courtyard by Marriott Pool received four and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock, located at 663 Howard Street in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply, a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a four-point demerit for floors in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained vents. Lucy Brock received 12 and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 13
The Tapp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a knowledgable person in charge present, a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Tapp Room received a 87.5 in its previous inspection. The restaurant can request re-inspection, which will be completed within 15 days of a request.
