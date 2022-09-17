The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year, lodging establishments are inspected once per year and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Sept. 6
Fairfield Inn Pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for improperly places ladders and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in dressing facilities. Fairfield Inn Pool received 18 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Samaritans Purse Food Services, located at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records. Samaritans Purse Food Services received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 7
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a two-point demerit for ineffective measures to prevent insects and rodents and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 North Depot Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Lost Province Brewing Company received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 8
Blue Ridge Diner, located at 5176 Old Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens/ Blue Ridge Diner received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Foggy Rock received a 94 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly stored and identified, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Deli 84 received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Parkway School Cafeteria, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Parkway School Cafeteria received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 9
Comfort Suites Breakfast Bar, located at 1184 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Comfort Suites Breakfast Bar received a 97.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
