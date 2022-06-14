The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
June 3
Bojangles No. 932, located at 1277 U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles No. 932 received a 95.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie Cowboy Cantina, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Tweetsie Cowboy Cantina received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie Feed and Seed, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Tweetsie Feed and Seed received a 99.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie Miner’s Diner, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Tweetsie Miner’s Diner received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 7
Hardin Park Afterschool, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for not having enough handwash signs, four demerit points for unclean areas and four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardin Park Afterschool received six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Highland Hill Motel pool, located at 2748 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received two demerit points for a ladder being too far from the pool wall, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for the equipment room not meeting size requirements, two demerit points for not having a backwash air gap and two demerit points for water being too hot. Highland Hill Motel pool received 12 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Rivers Walk, located at 144 Poplar Grove Road in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, six demerit points for unsecure drain covers and six demerit points for an unmaintained emergency phone. Rivers Walk received four demerit points in its previous inspection.
June 8
Say Cheese, located at 1179 Main St., No. 6, in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances.
