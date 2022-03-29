The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 17
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received an 88.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
March 18
Arroz Con Pollo, located at 370 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The restaurant received a 100 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites pool, located at 1184 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for a missing weir, two demerit points for a loose handrail, six demerit points for a throw rope being too short, four demerit points for a flow meter not working, two demerit points for improperly located chemicals, two demerit points water being too hot and two demerit points for not having floor drains in the restroom. Comfort Suites pool received 16 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Jersey Mike’s Subs No. 3192, located at 119 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jersey Mike’s Subs No. 3192 received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Panera Bread, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Panera Bread received a 92.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Pepper’s, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Pepper’s received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 21
Osaka Chinese and Japanese, located at 214 Southgate Drive, No. 22, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper hot holding procedures, a two-point demerit for the presence of dead cockroaches, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Osaka Chinese and Japanese received an 85 and a 78.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 22
Hatchet Coffee, located at 150A Den-Mac Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Hatchet Coffee received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7924, located at 1033 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway No. 7924 received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received a 94.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 23
Red Onion Café, located at 227 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Café received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
March 24
Black Cat Burrito, located at 127 S. Depot St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Black Cat Burrito received a 91 and an 84.5 in its previous two inspections.
Gamekeeper Restaurant, located at 3005 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Gamekeeper Restaurant received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Starbucks No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter Starbucks No. 165 received a 99 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Rowland’s Restaurant, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for using unapproved food, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rowland’s Restaurant received a 94.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taqueria Dona Chelo, located at 434 Blue Bird Lane in Boone, received a final score of 96. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Taqueria Dona Chelo received a 98 in its previous inspection.
Wild Craft Eatery, located at 506 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Wild Craft Eatery received a 94.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
