The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 4
My Pho, located at 784 W. King St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improper stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit fir unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received an 85.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 5
Circle K No. 2721599, located at 2958 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for improper precleaning. Circle K No. 2721599 received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a four point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a two-point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dos Amigos received a 85 and a 80 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 6
La Quinta Inn pool, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for an untightened ladder, six demerit points for a short body hook, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for water being too hot. La Quinta Inn pool received eight and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn spa, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for water being too hot. La Quinta Inn spa received eight and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
