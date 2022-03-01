The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 17
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Domino’s, located at 702A Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff and a half-point demerit got unmaintained physical facilities. Domino’s received a 95.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jimmy John’s — downtown, located at 525 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention. Jimmy John’s — downtown received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 Burrell St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 18
ASU Cascades — Student Union, located at 263 Locust St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. ASU Cascades — Student Union received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Bojangles No. 24, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles No. 24 received a 95 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 96 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taste Grill received a 94 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 21
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Chick-Fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chick-Fil-A received a 97.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Clean Eatz received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7922, located at 159 Old E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway No. 7922 received a 99.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Feb. 22
Makoto’s, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored dishes, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Makoto’s received a 90 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Osaka Chinese and Japanese, located at 214 Southgate Drive, No. 22, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a two -point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Osaka Chinese and Japanese received a 78.5 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 23
Smoketree Lodge pool, located at 11914 N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for only having one skimmer, two demerit points for improper safety rope hooks and four demerit points for obstructed decks. Smoketree Lodge pool received 10 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge spa, located at 11914 N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk, received zero demerit points. The year-round spa received zero demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Twigs, located at 7956 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Twigs received a 97 and an 86 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 25
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 N.C. 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Grandview Restaurant received a 97.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.