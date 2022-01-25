The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and bed and breakfast inns and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 13
Hampton Inn and Suites pool, located at 1252 U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed decks. Hampton Inn and Suites pool received 10 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Taylor House Inn, located at 4584 N.C. 194 S. in Banner Elk, received a final score of 94. The bed and breakfast inn received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly marked potentially hazardous food, a half-point demerit for unclean cooking surfaces, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for the presence of a pet in the kitchen. Taylor House Inn received a 95.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 14
Food Lion meat market no. 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Food Lion meat market no. 1503 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Lovill House Inn, located at 404 Old Bristol Road in Boone, received a final score of 95. The bed and breakfast inn received a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces.
Jan. 20
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper employee hand washing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dos Amigos received an 85 in each of its previous two inspections.
Jan. 21
New York Deli, located at 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. New York Deli received a 94.5 in its previous inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.