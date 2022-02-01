The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 21
New York Deli, located at 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. New York Deli received a 94.5 in its previous inspection.
Jan. 24
Lowes meat market no. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. Lowes meat market no. 177 received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Tucker’s Café, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Suite D, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Tucker’s Café received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 25
Hampton Inn and Suites, located at 1252 U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hampton Inn and Suites received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks. Hardin Park School lunchroom received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Saks Grill, located at 450 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee handwashing, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Saks Grill received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 26
Barberitos, located at 2575 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 94.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Country Inn and Suites pool, located at 818 E. King St. in Boone, received 36 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for improper chlorine levels, four demerit points for improper water quality procedures, four demerit points for chipped pool paint, four demerit points for a missing weir, four demerit points for needed inlet maintenance, four demerit points for the back door not self-latching, four demerit points for water pooling on decks, two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room, two demerit points for restroom water being too hot and two demerit points for not having floor drains in restrooms. Country Inn and Suites pool received 46 and 20 points in its previous two inspections.
Ingles meats no. 84, located at 2575 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Ingles meats no. 84 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.