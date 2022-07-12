The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
July 1
Studio West Apartments pool, located at 173 Graduate Lane in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for missing tiles, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for restrooms not having floor drains. Studio West Apartments pool received 38 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 5
Barberitos, located at 2575 N.C. 105 S., Suites 9 and 10, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 93 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 6
Cottages of Boone pool, located at 615 Fallview Lane in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, six demerit points for an improper throw rope, four demerit points for a fence being too short, four demerit points for a non-functioning flow meter and two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Cottages of Boone pool received 18 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Boone pool, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for unclean skimmers, two demerit points for a loose handrail, six demerit points for an improper throw rope, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and two demerit points for water being too hot. Holiday Inn Express Boone pool received 10 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
July 7
Learning and Fun Preschool, located at 107 Hunters Point in Boone, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained plumbing facilities. Learning and Fun Preschool received two and 25 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Makoto’s, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Makoto’s received a 96.5 and an 86 in its previous two inspections.
Quality Inn and Suites, located at 840 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Quality Inn and Suites received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
July 8
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 91 in each of its previous two inspections.
Yonahlossee Club pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 32 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for debris in the pool, four demerit points for missing weirs, two demerit points for the pool being too shallow, four demerit points for improper equalizers, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for improper signage, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for a missing door handle. Yonahlossee Club pool received 22 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.