The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and public school lunchrooms are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and institutional food service facilities and elderly nutrition sites are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 25
Casa Rustica, located at 1348 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Casa Rustica received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 28
Bethel School lunchroom, located at 138 bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The public school lunchroom received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures. Bethel School lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site, located at 1081 Old U.S. 421 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The elderly nutritional facility received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Famous Toastery received a 90 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
March 29
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Los Arcoiris received a 92.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Sabeing Boone King, located at 454 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for the presence of rodent droppings, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sabeing Boone King received a 91.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
March 30
Cobo, located at 161 Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cobo received a 94 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek School cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Cove Creek School cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Hissho Sushi at Appalachian State University, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Hissho Sushi at Appalachian State University received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Pepper’s, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Pepper’s received an 87.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
March 31
RHA Group Home kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. RHA Group Home kitchen received a 92.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Subway at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Walmart at Subway received an 85.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC food service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Foley Center LCWC food service received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center Café, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Watauga Medical Center Café received a 90.5 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
April 1
The Penny Path, located at 278 Shoppes on Parkway Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. The Penny Path received a 95.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received an 86.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
