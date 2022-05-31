The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 20
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 98 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
May 23
Heavenly Mountain pool, located at 1896 Heavenly Mountain Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room. Heavenly Mountain pool received 12 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly used handwashing stations, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Our Daily Bread received a 90.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix meat No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The meat market received a 100 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
May 24
Bethel School, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received a final score of 92. The school building received a 15-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a 20-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements and a 45-point demerit for miscellaneous premises violations. Bethel School received a 95.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 98 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Rascal Jack’s Sandwich Shack, located at 1745 N.C. 105 in Boone, received a final score of 92.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for using unapproved food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for not having bleach test strips. Rascal Jack’s Sandwich Shack received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
The Inn at Crestwood, located at 3236 Shulls Mills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing facilities, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linen. The Inn at Crestwood received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
May 25
Ace Sushi at Earth Fare No. 130, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities.
Beech Mountain Club pool, located at 105 Lakeledge Road in Beech Mountain, received four demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for unclean skimmers. Beech Mountain Club pool received 14 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Suite A, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 94.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Hound Ears pool, located at 1589 Dogwood Drive in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for the pool being too shallow, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for fence gaps being too large, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for the equipment room not having proper ventilation, two demerit points for improper signage and two demerit points for restroom water being too hot. Hound Ears pool received 12 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mill Ridge POA pool, located at 196 River Road No. 1 in Banner Elk, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper record keeping, four demerit points for unclean skimmers and four demerit points for obstructed decks. Mill Ridge POA pool received 14 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 26
Breeze Thru No. 3116 market grill, located at 5030 U.S. 321 in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods.
Bistro Roca, located at 143 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Bistro Roca received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.