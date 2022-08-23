The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Aug. 15
Blowing Rock Conference Center, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Conference Center received a 99 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Circle K 2721599, located at 2958 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The food stand received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 821 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A’ grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Aug. 16
Chick-fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage and use of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper stored and handled utensils. Chick-fil-A received a 97 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jimmy Johns — Downtown, located at 525 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Jimmy Johns — Downtown received a 97.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Osaka Chinese & Japanese, located at 214 Southgate Drive #22 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper stored utensils and linens, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Osaka Chinese & Japanese received a 92 and 85 in its previous two inspections.
The Bistro at Court Yard, located at 1050 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improperly supplied hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Bistro at Court Yard received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 17
Harris Teeter Deli 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harries Teeter Deli 165 received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Hungry Howies Pizza, located at 668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and handled utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for personal items in designated areas. Hungry Howies Pizza received a 96 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
