The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities, limited food facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 4
ASU Park Place and McAlister’s Select, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The educational food service facility received a one-point demerit for improper disposition of unsafe food, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Park Place and McAlister’s Select received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 Motel pool, located at 2419 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for a loose ladder, four demerit points for obstructed walkways, two demerit points for improperly stored chemicals and two demerit points for water being too hot. Super 8 Motel pool received 12 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Finmore 241 spa, located at 241 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points and an intention to suspend for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points and an intention to suspend for an inlet missing an eyeball, four demerit points and an intention to suspend for a hole in a skimmer lid, four demerit points and an intention to suspend for a hazardous underwater light and two demerit points for water on the equipment room floor. The Finmore 241 spa received zero demerit points in its previous inspection.
April 5
Little Caesar’s No. 1708-01, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and designated item location requirements. Little Caesar’s No. 1708-01 received a 95.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Publix deli No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Publix deli No. 1548 received a 99.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix seafood No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods. Publix seafood No. 1548 received a 100 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 6
Arby’s, located at 1495 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Arby’s received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Los Tres Reyes, located at 282 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The meat market received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper training, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Los Tres Reyes received a 94 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for unclean toilet facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received an 88 and an 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 1668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Kentucky Fried Chicken received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 7
Food Lion deli No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion deli No. 922 received a 91.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion No. 922 produce, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion No. 922 produce received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The meat market received a 99.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter produce No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Harris Teeter produce No. 165 received a 97.5 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hellbender Bed, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Hellbender Beverage received a 99 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Sleep Inn morning medley, located at 163 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The limited food facility received a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles.
Taqueria El Paso, located at 2693A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taqueria El Paso received a 94.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
The Beacon, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for not having an approved variance to vacuum packaging or pickling. The Beacon received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 8
Subway at Exxon, located at 1023 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper training, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Subway at Exxon received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
