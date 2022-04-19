The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, seasonal swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 8
Espresso News, located at 267B Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Espresso News received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
April 11
Burger King, located at 120 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Burger King received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter deli No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter deli No. 165 received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7923, located at 1256 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway No. 7923 received a 92.5 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper record keeping, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisories, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and mixed toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. The Best Cellar received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 12
Earth Fare Deli, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare Deli received a 90.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Juice Boone, located at 240 Shadowline Drive, Suite A8, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Juice Boone received a 93 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
April 13
University Highlands pool, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for a bent fence post, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for an improperly sized chemical shed. University Highlands pool received 18 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
University Highlands spa, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The seasonal spa received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for an inlet eyeball being turned around, four demerit points for a bent fence post, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for an improperly sized chemical shed. University Highlands spa received 18 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 14
Starbucks No. 47390, located at 1700 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Starbucks No. 47390 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
