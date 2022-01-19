The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 6
Ingles deli no. 84, located at 2575 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Ingles deli no. 84 received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins on Main, located at 827 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Jan. 7
Lowes deli, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes deli received a 94.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tapp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold hold temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Tapp Room received a 94 in each of its previous two inspections.
Jan. 10
The Speckled Trout, located at 922 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention. The Speckled Trout received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 11
Howard Station, located at 268 Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Howard Station received a 96.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Publix deli no. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Publix Deli no. 1548 received a 98.5 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Publix seafood no. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The meat market received a 99.5 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Rock Bar and Grill, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Suite G, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Rock Bar and Grill received a 90 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 12
Blue Ridge Diner, located at 5176 Old U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for an unmaintained sewage disposal system. Blue Ridge Diner received a 99 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 13
Beech Mountain Brewing Co., located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections
Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza, located at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Food Lion deli no. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion deli no. 922 received a 96 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
