The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year, resident camps are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
July 8
First Baptist Church child development center, located at 350 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. First Baptist Church child development center received six and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 11
Earth Fare produce, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare produce received a 99 in each of its previous two inspections.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 99 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
The Cookout — Boone, located at 1177 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time keeping procedures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Cookout — Boone received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
July 12
Circle K 2720141, located at 771 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper maintenance of physical facilities. Circle K 2720141.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean surface contact of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and dispositions, a one-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles and a half-point demerit for unclean physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Panera Bread, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surface, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a half-point demerit for improper thawing methods, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with an unclean surface and a half-point demerit for unclean physical facilities. Panera Bread received a 96.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 13
Willie Brooks BBQ, located at 1475 NC-105 in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food-borne illness risk factors, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for presence of rodents, a half-point demerit for lack of employee personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-services articles, a half-point demerit for improper equipment repair, a half-point demerit for unclean surface contact of non-food and a half-point demerit for unclean facilities. Willie Brooks BBQ received a 91 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections. The restaurant has the option to be re-inspected within 15 days of a request.
July 14
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, located at 2036 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink and tobacco product storage, a half-point demerit for improper equipment maintenance, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unclean facilities. Applebee’s Grill & Bar received a 94.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Rowlands Restaurant, located a 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improper equipment repair, a half-point demerit for unclean surface contact with non-food and a half-point demerit for unclean physical facilities. Rowlands Restaurant received a 96 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sunny Rock, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score on 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper records and procedures for food not temperature controlled. Sunny Rock received a 97 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Manor, located at 567 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The lodging establishment received a one-point demerit for improper warewashing. The Manor received a 100 in its previous inspection.
July 15
Camp Gray Rock, located at 337 Camp Rainbow Road in Boone, received a final score of 98. The resident camp received a two-point demerit for improper wastewater disposal. Camp Gray Rock received a 99.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Circle K 2720164, located at 1220 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a 1-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surface and a half-point demerit for unclean facilities. Circle K 2720164 received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Macados of Boone, located at 539 West King Street, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper personal cleanliness of employees, a half-point demerit for improperly stored, dried and handled utensils, equipment and linens, a one-point demerit for unclean surface contact of equipment, food and non-food, a one-point demerit for unclean surface contact with non-food, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal and a one-point demerit for unclean physical facilities. Macados of Boone received a 90.5 in both of its previous inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper records and procedures for food not temperature controlled, a half-point demerit for improper equipment repair, a half-point demerit for unclean surface contact with non-food and a half-point demerit for unclean facilities. Taste Grill received a 90.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis Conference Center Kitchen, located at 146 Skiles Way in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper records and procedures for food not temperature controlled, a half-point demerit for improper equipment repair and a half-point demerit for unclean facilities. Valle Crucis Conference Center Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
