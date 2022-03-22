BOONE — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity announced the addition of two new staff members to the local affiliate team, Sarah Grady and Nathan Godwin. Sarah Grady is the new Construction Manager, and Nathan Godwin is the new Director of Development.
Sarah Grady is an Appalachian State University graduate, with a Masters Degree in Building Science. She began her construction career in 2009 working with AmeriCorp. For the last eight years, she has been a part of the construction team with Sunny Day Homes. Sarah has been the construction leader for the Potter home, and Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is excited to have her join the team full time.
Nathan Godwin is also an Appalachian State University graduate, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies. Nathan has lived in Boone, for almost a decade and has first hand experience with event coordination, advertising and marketing for Watauga County businesses. Nathan is excited to join the Habitat team and looks forward to meeting all of the Habitat donors and partners. You can reach Nathan directly at nathan@wataugahabitat.org.
“There are a lot of different ways that folks can connect with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. We really appreciate our partners, donors, and volunteers since our organization depends on people willing to help,” said Alex Hooker, Executive Director of Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. “Some different ways that people can help are volunteering on our home sites swinging hammers and building, by volunteering in our ReStore, serving on our committees and on our Board of Directors, or by donating directly to our mission.”
