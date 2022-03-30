BOONE – Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative is holding their first in-person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic started and will focus on “being rooted in resilience.”
Denise Presnell, a social worker for Watauga County Schools, helped create WCCI, an organization that aims to “prevent, recognize, and treat trauma by creating safe, stable, nurturing environments and relationships through education, advocacy and policy change”, according to its website.
As Presnell was pursuing her master’s degree in social work, an internship project to turn Watauga County into a trauma informed community arose, and she jumped on the opportunity.
After learning all about trauma and its effects, Presnell wanted to host a conference that would teach people about trauma and resilience and how it affects people in the long term.
Presnell explained that trauma can mean different things for everyone.
“You and I can go through the same trauma, and it impacts us differently based on our gender, age, or previous trauma, what kind of support we have in our life,” Presnell said.
After being certified at Florida State for trauma levels one and two, Presnell started using their definition of trauma – any event that exceeds a persons ability to cope.
When Presnell learned all of this information on trauma and about how many people are affected by trauma, she realized that educators who are teaching children need to know this as well. The beginning of WCCI started with the Compassionate Schools Project in spring 2017.
“We worked on training teachers and students about emotional regulation and trauma and resilience,” Presnell said.
During that conference, approximately 400 people attended and they spent the entire day learning and talking about trauma and resilience.
“I try not to say one without the other because trauma you can’t change,” she said. “But resilience not only impacts your ability to handle past trauma, but future stress and trauma.”
After that first conference, WCCI was started. The organization has held conferences every year since the beginning, with the exception of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCCI conferences are for everyone: service providers, educators, parents, faith community and law enforcement.
“We try to do something for everybody,” Presnell said.
This year’s conference, which is on May 13 and 14, will feature four panels that are focusing on the topics of racial equity, mental wellness, organizational trauma and stress and LGBTQ issues.
The cost of the conference is $30, but WCCI is offering scholarships as well.
Helen Joy George, author of “Yellow Tulips” and photographer, is the closing speaker for this year’s conference. Her memoir focuses on her childhood and her experiences with mental health and trauma.
The WCCI website features videos on resiliency when it comes to handling trauma, as well as local support resources for physical health, mental health, substance abuse and many more.
For more information and to register for the WCCI conference, visit their website at wataugacci.org/2022-conference.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.