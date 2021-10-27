WATAUGA — The Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Watauga County Farmers Market to host their annual Community Pumpkin Carving Contest. They invite creators of all ages and abilities to try their hand at carving or decorating a locally grown pumpkin.
The Watauga County Farmers’ Market provided pumpkins from local farms to all contest participants. Community members could go to the Watauga County Farmers Market, located at 591 Horn in the West Dr., in Boone to pick up a free pumpkin and register for our pumpkin carving contest. Community members do not have to use a Farmers Market pumpkin to enter, but it is encouraged.
Representatives from Watauga Arts Council were at the Farmers market handing out pumpkins on Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Their board member, Leila Jackson, demonstrated her pumpkin carving skills and offered tips to registrants. Paints and paint pens was available for any kids (or adults) who wanted to decorate and submit their pumpkin at the farmers market that day. Teens and adults can bring their own carving tools to carve along if desired and at their own risk.
Participants have one week to work on their creations. Pumpkins can be submitted virtually and in person. Pumpkins can be brought to the Watauga Arts Council at 377 Shadowline Drive during the week or brought to the Farmers Market on the Oct. 30. Pumpkins should be submitted for judging online or in-person no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Any pumpkins submitted for in-person judging will be displayed at the Farmers Market as part of the festivities. If the weather holds, photos of the virtual submissions will be on display as well.
A representative from the Farmers Market and the Arts Council will judge the pumpkins. An adult and a youth will be awarded each category, “Carved” and “Decorated”, on Saturday by 11 a.m. Community members do not have to be there in person to win. Creators may take their pumpkins home or leave them for us to bring to the Jones Jones House Community Center to be on display for the Boone Boo!
A virtual twist! “Best of Show, People’s Choice” voting will be offered online as Fundraiser for the Arts Council. Community members can pay a dollar to vote for their favorite. All pumpkins, whether submitted in person or online, will be added to a Watauga Arts Council website gallery as submissions come in throughout the week.
Any in-person submissions brought to the Farmers Market will be added to the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 30. Images of all the pumpkins can be viewed online and at the King Street Art Collective, at 575 West King Street, on Sunday during Boone Boo! People’s choice voting will continue until midnight on Oct. 31. The winner of the People’s Choice award will be announced on Monday, Nov. 1.
Contest rules, submission links, and list of prizes can be found on the Watauga Arts Website at www.watauga-arts.org/current-events.
Oct. 30 festivities at the Farmers Market include:
- Children’s Playhouse will host Kid’s Halloween crafting and activities
- Live Music
- Trick-or-treating
- Photo Booth (costumes encouraged!)
- Seasonal cooking demonstration by Margie Mansure with the Watauga County Cooperative Extension.
