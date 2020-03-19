BOONE — A total of 292 out of the 464 provisional ballots, including all of the 279 incorrect precinct ballots, were approved by the Watauga County Board of Elections during its Wednesday, March 11 meeting, according to Elections Director Matthew Snyder.
Snyder said that incorrect precinct was the largest reason for voters being given provisional ballots. On Election Day, voters must already be registered to vote and go to their correct precinct, otherwise their ballot will be marked provisional, Snyder said.
The second-largest group of provisional ballots were those with no record of registration. Out of the 146 submitted, eight were approved, Snyder said. According to Snyder, those whose ballots were approved after showing no record of registration were due to having N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle records come in after their provisional ballot automatically triggered it. Snyder said that sometimes, motor vehicle records don’t come in before an election.
There were 34 provisional ballots classified as voters who were previously removed, and out of those, two were approved, Snyder said.
The 464 provisional ballots were the 10th highest of any county in North Carolina, Snyder said, but said it was an average number in a presidential election year.
“In 2018, we had 463 provisional ballots and in the 2016 general election, we had 542,” Snyder said.
Also on March 11, the Watauga County Board of Election processed 70 supplemental absentee ballots for military or civilian personnel that are overseas.
Snyder said there were no problems going into the Watauga County canvass, which was to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Watauga County Courthouse. At a canvass, the election is made official by the five-member board.
“A big thanks to all the election officials who came out to work,” Snyder said.
