BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Ethan Walton as Director of Communications and Marketing. He will lead the efforts of the Communications team to continue to effectively position the organization as a trusted source for business and community information, while also providing communications and marketing support to local Chamber member businesses and organizations.
A native of Raleigh North Carolina, Walton began his career as the inaugural employee of HiveTracks, a Boone area startup that has become a leader in the agricultural technology industry. Walton served as the Product and Customer Experience Manager for six years (2016-22) leading the team in strategic communications efforts, increasing revenue through tactical marketing and sales strategies, and gaining social capital and further respect in the industry.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in economics and computer information systems, Walton’s family has been in the Boone area for generations, which has shaped his identity and values. “The Boone community has been an absolute joy to my family and I, and I look forward to contributing to the positive impact that the Boone Area Chamber is making in our area.”
Walton replaces Katie Greene, who along with business partner Tiffany Norman, will open Birdie’s Coffee & Treats later this spring. Greene will remain involved with the Chamber staff as a Communications & Special Projects Consultant.
“When searching for a leader for our communications and marketing team, Ethan quickly emerged as a well rounded and skilled professional that will immediately enhance our staff,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “He was deeply involved in the brand creation, content generation, and customer communication with HiveTracks, one of the fastest growing tech businesses in Western North Carolina. His ability to match communication strategies with a fresh take on positioning the Chamber’s messaging will help further connect and inform chamber members and the broader High Country community.”
Walton joins Jackson, Greene, Patrick Setzer (Director of Member Engagement), Natalie Harkey (Finance Director), and Emma Faulkner (Communications and Event Assistant) as members of the Chamber staff. Reggie Hunt serves as the Executive Director of the Boone Area Sports Commission, which is a 501©3 non profit, and supports the sports tourism work of the Chamber and the Boone/Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities.
