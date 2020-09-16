Although COVID-19 continues to significantly alter activities, the mission of Tour of Homes Blowing Rock, sponsored by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, remains unchanged.
For more than 60 years, the event’s proceeds have helped provide services for area nonprofits. Now, with financial assistance from the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, the tour committee has produced a virtual tour so that patrons can enjoy the tour from their homes.
With the tour proceeds already surpassing $60,000, the hope is that the virtual tour will continue to push grant funding forward. The onsite tour of multiple homes and other related activities will resume in 2021.
The virtual tour showcases the beauty of Golden Hill, one of North Carolina’s most beautiful estates located in the High Country.
To access the virtual tour, enter stmaryofthehills.org and then click on tour of Homes on the menu line. The virtual tour features the interior of Golden Hill and offers the opportunity for closeups of any room. An added feature is the customized “dollhouse” viewpoint detailing each floor’s layout and the opportunity to scroll through the newly designed gardens for a sense of positioning in relationship to the home.
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church thanks the Diocese of Western North Carolina for dreaming with them as they sought ways to revamp the tour for patrons and homeowners.
The tour is especially grateful to its Golden Key patrons: Ted and Marty Couch, John and Josephine Beall, Dick and Louann Kitchell and The Broyhill Family for their significant support.
“After viewing the beautiful home, gardens, dollhouse, and flyover, we hope you’ll consider a donation that will help provide essential support to those in need," said tour chair Joellyn Gibbons.
"This year we have really seen the High Country at its best — people demonstrating a can-do community spirit and taking care of neighbors. We are so very thankful for all who are supporting the mission and ministry of the tour of Homes Blowing Rock," co-chair Dean Hamric said.
For more information about the tour, contact Tour of Homes Blowing Rock publicity chair, Loy McGill at (336) 817-9476.
