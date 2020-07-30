IRVINE, Cal. — On July 23, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a real estate brokerage franchise that networks out of Irvine, Cal., announced that North Carolina-based Vincent Properties has joined its network. The independently owned company will add one office and 10 agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties.
“Vincent Properties decided to franchise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices because we wanted to take our hometown approach to a larger global market and expand our tools with knowledge, technology and professional networks,” said Jay Vincent, owner.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch seven years ago. The network’s global presence has grown to Canada, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.
“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties,” said network CEO Chris Stuart. “Jay and Chad Vincent share our vision to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and truly become forever agents.”
Chad Vincent, broker-in-charge at Vincent Properties, said, “Vincent Properties is known for being a family-owned business with all-encompassing market savvy. We do place an emphasis on new construction, development, luxury homes and commercial real estate while providing the same quality service to first-time homebuyers.”
With their brand transition, Vincent Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.
The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.
Vincent Properties works to practice kindness and courtesy by being active in their community.
The firm annually participates in the Western Youth Network Festival of Trees event, which raises money for child mentoring and development programs. The company sponsors animals at the Watauga Humane Society monthly and has recently worked with Wine to Water to create W|W Box, a healthy food program geared toward “serving the service industry” during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
To learn more about Vincent Properties and its new partnership, visit www.vincentproperties.com.
