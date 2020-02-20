WATAUGA — Below are sample ballots for North Carolina’s March 3 primary election in Watauga County. The early voting period began Feb. 13 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 29.
Those registered with a political party may only vote on that party’s ballot.
Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican ballot in this year’s presidential preference primary, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections. Should there be a second primary or runoff primary, unaffiliateds will need to stay with the same party’s ballot until the general election in November, where there is only one ballot for all Watauga County voters, the board said.
“Watauga County has 19,652 unaffiliated voters, making it the largest group of voters in the county by over 6,000 voters,” the board stated.
The Constitutional and Green parties did not open their primaries to unaffiliated voters.
For more information about voting in Watauga County, call the Watauga County Board of Elections office at (828) 265-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.