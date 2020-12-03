BOONE – Recognizing a need within the community, members of Chapter 90 of the Disabled American Veterans met at Ingles in Boone on Nov. 24 to distribute Thanksgiving meals to High Country veterans and their families.
This holiday season will mark the eighth year that members of the local DAV chapter have delivered Thanksgiving meals, however, their charitable work continues year round.
“It’s all through the year. If we hear of someone who’s sick or distressed we’ll send them a check, or check in on them,” said Buddy Townsend, who’s been a member of the DAV since 1974.
Operating under the motto of “veterans helping veterans,” Chapter 90 typically holds annual fundraiser events at both Ingles Market and the Dan’l Boone Inn, utilizing the funds they raise to serve the High Country’s veteran community. Earlier this year, the DAV used some of that funding to distribute gift cards to 10 local military families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from purchasing holiday meals and gift cards, a bulk of the money the group raises goes towards the DAV’s transportation fund, which allows them to transfer local veterans to and from their medical appointments.
“Basically we collect money so that we can help veterans and this is one of the ways we do it,” said Douglas Hempe, Chapter 90’s adjutant and treasurer referring to holiday meals.
With the assistance of the Ingles staff, the six Chapter 90 members loaded their cars with boxes filled with traditional Thanksgiving fare such as pumpkin pies, holiday rolls and turkeys. This year’s haul included a combination of 27 grants and gift cards and 15 Thanksgiving meals.
According to the DAV, Ingles has long been a supportive sponsor of their chapter’s endeavors to help veterans.
“Ingles has been very supportive, they allowed us to buy all this at cost,” said DAV member, Steve Tucker.
Once the cars were packed, the Thanksgiving meals were then personally delivered, along with the gift cards, to their recipients throughout the High Country.
“It’s just something I enjoy doing,” Townsend said. “There’s a lot of heroes out there that people don’t know about.”
Individuals interested in learning more about the Watauga County chapter of the Disabled Veterans of America and their volunteer programs can contact Hempe at (423) 727-1955. The DAV is currently looking for new members, as well as volunteers for their veteran transportation program.
