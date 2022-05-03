VALLE CRUCIS — Fifth and sixth grade students at Valle Crucis School spent an afternoon building water filters and learning about Wine to Water — a non-profit organization committed to providing clean water to people across the world.
Shane Hillman, the director of special initiatives at Wine to Water, taught the students about the organization and countries across the world that don’t necessarily have access to clean water.
The students, who are in Christopher King’s fifth and sixth grade social studies classes, watched a video that showed what life in a community without easy access to clean water is like and learned that many people have to walk several miles each day just to get water.
Ayla Crawley, a student at Valle Crucis School, presented to her classmates about how important it is to help those in need and that everyone deserves clean drinking water. Crawley encouraged her classmates to join her in a swimathon later this month to raise money to build a new well in South Sudan.
Wine to Water provides communities who don’t have access to clean water with water filters that can provide 10 people with clean water for 10 years. After a demonstration of one of the water filters, the fifth and sixth graders were ready to head outside to build them.
To gain a better understanding of how difficult it is to walk several miles with a heavy bucket of water, the students walked to the river behind Valle Crucis School to fill up their own buckets and return to build the filters.
After walking back to school, the students split into small groups and gathered their water filter kits. Hillman showed the students how to put the water filters together and demonstrated the filtration process from the water that they had gathered from the river.
The students put together 30 water filters.
“I am so proud of them,” King said. “They truly seemed to be attentive, engaged, and appreciating the experience that we shared with the crew from (Wine to Water). It was a great afternoon here at (Valle Crucis).”
For more information on Wine to Water, visit winetowater.org.
